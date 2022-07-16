Fans watch Vincent Kompany's Burnley beat Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury Town in Shropshire

With friendlies against Rochdale and Wolves played behind-closed-doors, and the game against Newcastle United in Lisbon next week subject to the same restricts, fans travelled to the Montgomery Waters Meadow to see the Clarets in action.

More than 500 fans, housed in the away end, saw the visitors come out on top thanks to goals from summer signing Samuel Bastien, young substitute Ne-Jai Tucker and fellow Clarets Academy graduate Bobby Thomas.

Were you pictured in the stands by our pitch-side photographer?

1. 1 Burnley fans (Football Pre-Season Friendly - Shrewsbury Town v Burnley - Friday 15th July 2022 - New Meadow - Shrewsbury) Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood Photo Sales

2. 2 Burnley fans (Football Pre-Season Friendly - Shrewsbury Town v Burnley - Friday 15th July 2022 - New Meadow - Shrewsbury) Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood Photo Sales

3. 3 Burnley fans (Football Pre-Season Friendly - Shrewsbury Town v Burnley - Friday 15th July 2022 - New Meadow - Shrewsbury) Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood Photo Sales

4. 4 Burnley Fans (Football Pre-Season Friendly - Shrewsbury Town v Burnley - Friday 15th July 2022 - New Meadow - Shrewsbury) Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood Photo Sales