News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Burnley fans anticipate kick-off Photographer Rich Linley/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Reading - Saturday 29th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Fans celebrate inside Turf Moor as top-of-the-table Clarets beat Championship rivals Reading

More than 18,000 Burnley supporters were in celebratory mood as the Championship leaders preserved their number one status with a last-ditch win against Reading.

By Dan Black
3 minutes ago

Vincent Kompany’s table-toppers netted the winning goal in the 94th minute against the Royals to keep their two-point advantage over rivals Blackburn Rovers in tact.

The visitors went ahead in the second half when Tom Ince finished first-time past former Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric after Yakou Meite had beaten Samuel Bastien to Joe Lumley’s punt upfield.

Manuel Benson, introduced alongside Vitinho in a double change for the hosts on the hour, volleyed home the equaliser just five minutes after replacing Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

And the former Royal Antwerp winger had a big hand in securing the three points as he drove into the box with just seconds remaining to set up Anass Zaroury with a brilliant outside-of-the-boot assist.

Were you pictured in the stands by our pitch-side photographer?

1. 1

Young Burnley fans enjoy the second half action The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Reading - Saturday 29th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

2. 2

Burnley fans anticipate kick-off The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Reading - Saturday 29th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

3. 3

Burnley fans celebrate at the final whistle The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Reading - Saturday 29th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

4. 4

Burnley fans celebrate at the final whistle The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Reading - Saturday 29th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
ClaretsTurf MoorBlackburn RoversRoyalsManchester City
Next Page
Page 1 of 6