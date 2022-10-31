Fans celebrate inside Turf Moor as top-of-the-table Clarets beat Championship rivals Reading

Vincent Kompany’s table-toppers netted the winning goal in the 94th minute against the Royals to keep their two-point advantage over rivals Blackburn Rovers in tact.

The visitors went ahead in the second half when Tom Ince finished first-time past former Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric after Yakou Meite had beaten Samuel Bastien to Joe Lumley’s punt upfield.

Manuel Benson, introduced alongside Vitinho in a double change for the hosts on the hour, volleyed home the equaliser just five minutes after replacing Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

And the former Royal Antwerp winger had a big hand in securing the three points as he drove into the box with just seconds remaining to set up Anass Zaroury with a brilliant outside-of-the-boot assist.

Were you pictured in the stands by our pitch-side photographer?

