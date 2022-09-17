Fans arrive at Turf Moor in their thousands to watch Burnley host Bristol City in the Championship
Burnley’s 10th Championship game of the campaign will see Bristol City visit Turf Moor for the first time since January 2017.
By Dan Black
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 3:04 pm
The Clarets prevailed on that occasion as Sam Vokes and Steven Defour netted against the Robins in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
City’s last visit was in December 2015 as Sean Dyche’s side kickstarted their 23-game unbeaten run on their way to landing the Championship title.
Andre Gray scored a hat-trick that afternoon while midfielder Scott Arfield also found a way past Frank Fielding.
Were you pictured outside the stadium by our photographer for the latest meeting?
