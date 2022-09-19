News you can trust since 1877
Minutes silence before kick off

Fan gallery from Turf Moor as Burnley and Bristol City supporters pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Supporters paid tribute to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II prior and during Burnley’s 2-1 win over Bristol City.

By Dan Black
Monday, 19th September 2022, 10:28 am

An impeccably observed one minute silence was followed by a rendition of The National Anthem, performed by Padiham man Gavin Young, ahead of kick-off at Turf Moor.

The stadium then rose to its feet in the 70th minute to applaud and commemorate the reign of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who will be laid to rest today after passing away at the age of 96.

Here are the images from Saturday’s Championship fixture.

1. 1

"God save the king" is sung before the game

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. 2

FANS

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. 3

FANS

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. 4

Fan

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Elizabeth IIHer MajestyBurnleyBristol CitySupporters
