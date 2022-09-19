An impeccably observed one minute silence was followed by a rendition of The National Anthem, performed by Padiham man Gavin Young, ahead of kick-off at Turf Moor.
The stadium then rose to its feet in the 70th minute to applaud and commemorate the reign of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who will be laid to rest today after passing away at the age of 96.
Here are the images from Saturday’s Championship fixture.
1. 1
“God save the king” is sung before the game Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Saturday 17th September 2022 - Burnley v Bristol City - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. 2
FANS Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Saturday 17th September 2022 - Burnley v Bristol City - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. 3
FANS Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Saturday 17th September 2022 - Burnley v Bristol City - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. 4
Fan Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Saturday 17th September 2022 - Burnley v Bristol City - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth