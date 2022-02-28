Burnley fans Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Crystal Palace v Burnley - Saturday 26th February 2022 - Selhurst Park - London

Fan Gallery: Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 1

Burnley extended their unbeaten run to further plug the gap on their rivals in the scrap for Premier League safety.

By Daniel Black
Monday, 28th February 2022, 2:04 pm

Luka Milivojevic’s own goal earned the Clarets a share of the spoils at Selhurst Park after Palace had led through Jeffrey Schlupp.

Sean Dyche’s side are now just a point adrift of 17th place Everton, two short of Leeds United with a couple of games in hand and three short of Brentford, who have played three additional games.

Did our pitch-side photographer spot you in the away end?

1. 1

Burnley fan Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Crystal Palace v Burnley - Saturday 26th February 2022 - Selhurst Park - London

Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales

2. 2

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: A Burnley supporter looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park on February 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Photo: Tom Dulat

Photo Sales

3. 3

Burnley fans Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Crystal Palace v Burnley - Saturday 26th February 2022 - Selhurst Park - London

Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales

4. 4

Burnley fan Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Crystal Palace v Burnley - Saturday 26th February 2022 - Selhurst Park - London

Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales
BurnleyCrystal PalaceEvertonPremier LeagueSean Dyche
Next Page
Page 1 of 5