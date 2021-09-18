FA to investigate disturbances between Burnley and Arsenal supporters at Turf Moor.
The FA are to investigate trouble in the stands after Burnley’s 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at Turf Moor.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 9:21 pm
Updated
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 9:22 pm
Stewards had their work cut out trying to separate rival supporters in the Cricket Field Stand after the game, with plastic pint pots flying back and forth, and fans gesturing and chanting at each other.
Burnley’s unused substitutes watched on before starting their warm down, with the disturbance lasting around 10 minutes before fans, after numerous requests over the PA system, dispersed.