FA join police in investigating Hannibal spitting allegation during Burnley v Leeds United game

The FA have joined Lancashire Police in investigating an allegation of spitting made against Burnley’s Hannibal during Saturday’s game against Leeds United.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visiting side were made aware of the allegation after a complaint was made by a supporter in the away section at Turf Moor.

Leeds subsequently passed on the complaint to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Lancashire Police are aware of an alleged incident involving a Burnley player during the second half of the Premier League game between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor (October 18).

“We are currently working with Burnley Football Club to establish the facts.”

Burnley FC have been approached for comment.

Hannibal pictured in action for Burnley against Leeds United (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

During the second-half of Saturday’s game, Hannibal was warming up down the touchline before he made his way round the perimeter of the pitch to communicate with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, right in front of the away end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old was a second-half substitute during Saturday’s 2-0 win, replacing Jaidon Anthony in the 83rd minute of the game.

The former Manchester United man was also booked late on following a skirmish with Leeds full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Your next Burnley FC read: Scott Parker discusses his decision to change Burnley's system for Leeds United clash