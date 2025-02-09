FA Cup fifth round draw: When Burnley will find out opponents, how to watch and ball numbers
January arrival Marcus Edwards scored the winning goal on his debut as Scott Parker’s men deservedly edged past Southampton 1-0 at St Mary’s.
Elsewhere in the competition, big boys Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United have also joined the Clarets in the next round.
Chelsea, however, were knocked out by Brighton, while Premier League leaders Liverpool take on Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle today.
Here’s everything you need to know about the fifth round draw:
When is the draw?
Fifth round ties will be drawn at around 7.10pm on Monday, February 10.
How can I watch the draw?
The draw will take place live on ‘The One Show’ on BBC One. It will be presented by Kelly Somers, with former England and Arsenal players Alex Scott and Theo Walcott drawing the balls out. The draw can also be watched on the Emirates FA Cup’s social media channels.
When do fifth round ties take place?
Ties will take place over the weekend of March 1/2. Burnley are currently scheduled to face Cardiff City away from home in Championship action on that weekend, so that fixture will have to be rescheduled.
How much prize money is on offer?
Burnley claimed £115,000 for defeating Reading in the third round before pocketing another £120,000 after overcoming Southampton. A further £225,000 is on offer to the winners of fifth round ties.
Will VAR be in use?
Yes. The FA confirmed ahead of the 2024/25 season that VAR would be used in the FA Cup from the fifth round onwards.
Ball numbers
1. Manchester United
2. Millwall
3. Brighton & Hove Albion
4. Preston North End
5. Exeter City or Nottingham Forest
6. Ipswich Town
7. Blackburn Rovers or Wolverhampton Wanderers
8. Fulham
9. Newcastle United
10. Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool
11. AFC Bournemouth
12. Aston Villa or Tottenham Hotspur
13. Burnley
14. Manchester City
15. Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace
16. Cardiff City