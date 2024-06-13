'Expectation': Dara O'Shea makes Burnley demand following relegation back to the Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be no ambiguity for Burnley back in the Championship – the task is simple, get back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

That’s the message from Dara O’Shea, who revealed an intriguing insight into the attitude of Burnley’s dressing room following their relegation from the Premier League.

It was a miserable campaign in the top flight for the Clarets, who collected a measly 24 points as they finished in 19th place.

Much had been expected of them following the emphatic nature of their Championship title win under Vincent Kompany, but that form never transpired in the top division.

Despite reaching 101 points the last time they were in the second tier, O’Shea knows it will be far from easy in the Championship.

But the Irishman has placed his flag in the sand early on, declaring to Clarets+: “For us as a group, the expectation for us is to go straight back up.

“I don’t think we need to look at the past, we need to look at the present and the future and what we can grow into as a team.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Dara O'Shea of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“We feel we can go into next season full of confidence and also understand and respect it’s a tough, tough division.

“We know it’s not always going to be easy like we’ve had it previously, so we’ve got to show our character and come out the right side of it.”

Prior to Kompany’s surprise departure to Bayern Munich, the focus had quickly turned to laying the foundations for a promotion campaign after relegation from the top flight had been sealed.

“Straight away we knew our fate after the Spurs game, the gaffer’s message was to focus on next season and that’s what everyone took on board,” O’Shea added.

“We’re just looking forward to next season now. It’s the end of our Premier League campaign but it gives us great hopes and expectation to get back into the division.