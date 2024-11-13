Exhibition putting spotlight on former Clarets' goalkeeper Jimmy Strong opens at Burnley Central Library’s BFC and Me project
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Opened by members of Jimmy’s family at Burnley Central Library’s BFC and Me exhibition, which forms part of the Clarets Collected project, this is the third exhibition to be put on and will run for several months.
Around 60 guests, including former players Eddie Cliff, Brian Flynn, Mickey Finn, Jeff Parton, Alan Stevenson and Derek Scott, were treated to a buffet for the opening of the exhibition which put the spotlight on the late Strong, who was a keeper from 1946 to 1952. He died in 1989.
Visitors are welcome to go along and view the exhibition, particularly on match day mornings. The next event is An Evening of BFC Nostalgia and Films on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 7pm. Tickets, priced at £5, including refreshments and treats, are available from the library.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.