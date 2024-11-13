Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former players were among the guests at the opening of a new exhibition to celebrate former Clarets goalkeeper Jimmy Strong.

Opened by members of Jimmy’s family at Burnley Central Library’s BFC and Me exhibition, which forms part of the Clarets Collected project, this is the third exhibition to be put on and will run for several months.

Around 60 guests, including former players Eddie Cliff, Brian Flynn, Mickey Finn, Jeff Parton, Alan Stevenson and Derek Scott, were treated to a buffet for the opening of the exhibition which put the spotlight on the late Strong, who was a keeper from 1946 to 1952. He died in 1989.

Former players (left to right) Brian Flynn, Mickey Finn, Jeff Parton, Alan Stevenson and Derek Scott at the BFC and Me exhibition at Burnley Library which celebrates former goalie Jimmy Strong

Visitors are welcome to go along and view the exhibition, particularly on match day mornings. The next event is An Evening of BFC Nostalgia and Films on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 7pm. Tickets, priced at £5, including refreshments and treats, are available from the library.