Ex-Premier League striker on what Burnley must do to avoid instant relegation

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 21st Jun 2025, 14:00 BST
Burnley must maintain their belief, team spirit and camaraderie if they’re to have any chance of surviving in the Premier League next season.
placeholder image
That’s according to former England striker Emile Heskey, who played for a host of top flight clubs including Liverpool, Leicester City and Wigan Athletic.

While the odds are stacked heavily against the Clarets and their fellow newly-promoted sides, Heskey insists Scott Parker’s side must at least give themselves a fighting chance.

“Team camaraderie, that’s what will keep Burnley in the Premier League," he told VBET.

"It has to be there through the ups and downs when you are fighting at the bottom. Every player in the dressing room has to fight for every other player both on the pitch and during training.

"Playing nice football is okay, but you will get caught out, it’s inevitable. But what you can’t do is give up in games.

“It doesn’t matter if you are 1-0 down after five minutes or in the last minute, you have to fight for every point.

Emile Heskey, inset, warns Scott Parker's Burnley must fight for every point if they're to have any chance of survival. Picture: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
"That’s what I think is going wrong with promoted teams nowadays. Back when I played, everyone grouped together and stuck to the task until the final whistle. It didn’t always work, and you do get beaten, but you will get more results than if players potentially play selfishly to try and impress coaches or other teams.

“You need to fight battles and drag teams down to your level. You must believe in yourself and the team, but it is never an easy season if you are at the bottom.”

