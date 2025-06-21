Ex-Premier League striker on what Burnley must do to avoid instant relegation

Burnley must maintain their belief, team spirit and camaraderie if they’re to have any chance of surviving in the Premier League next season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to former England striker Emile Heskey, who played for a host of top flight clubs including Liverpool, Leicester City and Wigan Athletic.

While the odds are stacked heavily against the Clarets and their fellow newly-promoted sides, Heskey insists Scott Parker’s side must at least give themselves a fighting chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Team camaraderie, that’s what will keep Burnley in the Premier League," he told VBET.

"It has to be there through the ups and downs when you are fighting at the bottom. Every player in the dressing room has to fight for every other player both on the pitch and during training.

"Playing nice football is okay, but you will get caught out, it’s inevitable. But what you can’t do is give up in games.

“It doesn’t matter if you are 1-0 down after five minutes or in the last minute, you have to fight for every point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emile Heskey, inset, warns Scott Parker's Burnley must fight for every point if they're to have any chance of survival. Picture: Getty Images

"That’s what I think is going wrong with promoted teams nowadays. Back when I played, everyone grouped together and stuck to the task until the final whistle. It didn’t always work, and you do get beaten, but you will get more results than if players potentially play selfishly to try and impress coaches or other teams.

“You need to fight battles and drag teams down to your level. You must believe in yourself and the team, but it is never an easy season if you are at the bottom.”