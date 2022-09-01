Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Manchester City goalkeeper was forced off the field midway through the second half against Millwall with a shoulder problem on Tuesday night.

“We don’t think it’s very serious,” said Kompany, ahead of Friday night’s trip to West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

Burnley's Arijanet Muric

“Tomorrow (Thursday) is a day where I want to see how everyone feels and just today let everyone recover.

“I could ring the doctor every day to find out how he is going to progress but it’s not going to change anything now. He needs to recover.

“ I think we’ve ruled out any structural damage.”

New signing Scott Twine has also been out of action alongside long-serving defender Kevin Long.

But the pair are on the road to recovery and Kompany believes they will be like new signings when they return, Twine having been one of the more eye-catching summer arrivals from MK Dons.

“They’re close (Scott Twine and Kevin Long), both of them,” he said.

“When Johann Gudmundsson came back, he was like a new signing.

“Someone like Johann coming back was like a transfer we couldn’t afford.

“Someone like Twiney coming back now, I know he’s already played but Longy and at some point Westy (Ashley Westwood).