Ex-Man United, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton men among free agents still available to Championship clubs

The transfer window may be closed but clubs up and down the land are still able to scour the free agent market.

By Adam Lord
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 5:18 pm

And a quick look at those still without a club tells you there’s plenty of good players who could still do a job in the Championship.

Here we’ve rounded up some of the more intriguing deals to be had.

1. Andy Carroll

Been something of a nomadic existent for the giant No.9 recently after brief stints at Reading and West Brom. Has emerged as a shock target for Wolves who are also interested in Diego Costa.

2. Leandro Bacuna

The 31-year-old, who can play in midfield or at right-back, still finds himself without a club after leaving Cardiff City at the end of last season. He's previously played for Aston Villa and Reading.

3. Sol Bamba

The 37-year-old recently appeared for Bristol City's Under-21 side, but he's yet to sign a contract with the Robins. The experienced centre-back left Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

4. Fabian Delph

Despite interest from West Brom, Delph has yet to be snapped up after leaving Everton. Former Manchester City and Aston Villa man is still only 32.

