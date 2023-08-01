Ex-Man City man opens up on Burnley management duo Vincent Kompany & Craig Bellamy

Wayne Bridge played alongside the Belgian during their time together at Manchester City, having both joined the club during the 2008/09 season.

Kompany has enjoyed an impressive start to life in management, storming to the Championship title last season with the Clarets after making the move from Anderlecht.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old is now preparing for his first season in the Premier League, which ironically begins against his former side Man City on Friday, August 11.

Having played alongside Kompany during the early throes of City’s rise, Bridge could always tell he had the required qualities to make it as a coach.

"I think with Vinny he was just so grown up for his age," the former England international told The Mirror.

"Sometimes a footballer, you end up not growing up that well, not maturing that quickly because football is all you do and you start getting paid [a lot], but Vinny just had his head screwed on. Very mature for his age.

HULL, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Craig Bellamy (L), Assistant Manager of Burnley looks on with Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, during the Sky Bet Championship between Hull City and Burnley at MKM Stadium on March 15, 2023 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm sure when I was there he was working on getting some kind of masters or something, so he was a very intelligent guy."

Another member of Burnley’s coaching staff that was part of that Man City side was Craig Bellamy.

The 44-year-old first joined Kompany at Anderlecht and made the trip back to the UK with him following his appointment at Turf Moor.

Reflecting on his time playing with the Welshman, Bridge said: “I think some people just misunderstand him, think he's a bit wild, a bit crazy. But he was a very good footballer, a very intelligent footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whenever me and him were training with the kids he'd always stay behind to help them. He was a really good player but you could tell he was trying to help the kids and I think seeing that you kind of think 'he'll be a good coach, he'll be able to help people'.

"I just remember Bellamy helping one of the full-backs and stuff like that, telling him what he should be doing if a winger's coming up against you and he'd always help them out tactically a little bit.