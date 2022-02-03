Ex-Liverpool star brands new Burnley signing 'prolific', West Ham suffered £40m transfer blow

With both sides currently stuck in the relegation zone, the pressure is on to emerge from the fixture with a credible result, and a win for the Clarets could go a long way in their hopes of avoiding the drop.

Speaking after their most recent encounter, a goalless draw with Arsenal, Clarets boss Sean Dyche said: “We spoke to the players in the week about getting back to doing the basics really well, the tactical understanding, the way that we work, the two strikers, and I thought they showed that and put on a good performance in that vain.

“We still know we can add quality, but it's not easy at places like this when you're not going to have the ball, and you have to work hard when they have it, and we did.

“The mentality was the biggest thing for me, it's an awkward moment, we've had some real challenges, players missing, players with a couple of days' training, players coming back from injury, and there were two or three out there who probably wouldn't be in usual circumstances."

The last time Burnley faced Watford, back in June 2020, the Clarets earned a 1-0 win over the Hornets thanks to Jay Rodriguez's goal.

Take a look at all the latest stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to the transfer window and build-up to the top tier's return continue:

