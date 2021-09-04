Ex-France international fumes over Burnley deal, West Ham hero tipped for major summer exit

And Sean Dyche has pointed to the example of the Belgian when discussing his new addition, claiming that it showed such a signing can work at Turf Moor: "Steven was very interesting, a very bright football man.
"I like him a lot, I think he's quite a travelled player, he was a captain very young, played under a lot of pressure at times, played for the national side - he knew what he wanted, and he said he had a fantastic time here.
"He was quite into the education of the game and found a way of working here, as he described it, to win without the ball, and he never knew that because he was brought up a different way.
"Once he bought into it, he enjoyed that side of the game and how it improved him as a player, so I did share that with him.
"Words are what they are, actions change everything, and it took him a while until he really got hold of it, and once he did...unfortunately a knee injury cost him.
"At that stage he was so hardy to his belief in what we were doing, he was actually playing on with a lump of cartilage floating around his knee, and he hadn't even bothered about it.
"Then his calf, etc etc.
"When I spoke to him, I shared my view of what it was, shared the realities, and it took him a while, but he came and spoke to me about it and said 'I get what you said, everything was right. Originally I didn't get it, but I do.'
"Sometimes it can take time."
