Ex-Clarets man - who scored iconic goal against Scotland - ranked in top 12 greatest England internationals of all time!
England take on Scotland at Wembley later today as the Three Lions look to book their passage through to the knockout stages of Euro 2020.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 8:00 am
Gareth Southgate's side beat Croatia in their opening game of the group stages while the Auld Enemy slipped to the bottom of Group D following defeat to the Czech Republic.
And while victory would raise the profiles of each and every Englishmen in that 26-man squad, we've decided to take a look back at the best players in the nation's history.
The pick of the bunch has been collated by 90min, who ranked the top 30 players to represent the Three Lions.
We'll just focus on the headliners in our gallery below.
Page 1 of 4