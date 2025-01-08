Ex-Burnley loanee seals permanent move after hopes of summer Turf Moor return were dashed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Burnley loanee Jacob Bruun Larsen has himself a new club after sealing a permanent switch to Bundesliga side Stuttgart

The 26-year-old spent last season with the Clarets in the Premier League and finished the campaign as the club’s top goalscorer, scoring seven times in all competitions.

The Clarets revealed in their retained list following the end of the 2023/24 season they were in talks over bringing the Dane to Turf Moor on a permanent basis.

However, the 26-year-old remained at Hoffenheim, where he’s since made a further 19 appearances this season, scoring once.

But the Dane has now sealed a January move to Hoffenheim’s Bundesliga rivals Stuttgart, penning a two-year contract.

It’s a second spell for the winger at the MHP Arena, having spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan there.

"My memories of that time in Stuttgart are very positive,” Bruun Larsen said of his move.

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“As a young player I was able to gain valuable experience and get to know the club and its extraordinary fans. I am all the more pleased to be able to play for VfB again. I want to help us to be successful together.”

Despite Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, Bruun Larsen sparked home among the club’s fanbase that he would seal a permanent return when he penned an emotional open letter on social media.

“As the season ends I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your constant support,” the Dane wrote on Instagram.

“I was filled with sadness that the season ended with relegation but feel sure the joy can return again soon.

“To every one of you who supports us - thank you. We hear you. It means so much.

“To everyone who works for this amazing football club - thank you. This is why we are a team that will never give up.

“I have fallen in love with this club and have given everything, all season, and I feel proud to be your top scorer.

“I do not know yet what the future holds - but for now, again, thank you.”