Ex-Burnley FC youngster Herbie Farnworth 'honoured' to be part of England's Rugby League World Cup squad

The Brisbane Broncos centre, who attended Blacko Primary School, is currently representing England at the Rugby League World Cup.

Farnworth was a talented footballer as a youngster, and was on the books of both the Clarets and Manchester United.

He said: “I played a little bit (of football) but I wasn’t serious, as soon as I started playing league, that’s when I found my passion.

“Burnley isn’t the biggest rugby league place, but I started playing tag rugby with my primary school and we ended up winning the Lancashire Cup, so I took an interest in it from there.

“I played a year of union, and then gave league a crack. I went down to play for Wigan St Pats and it snowballed from there.

“I then played for the England schoolboys and signed for the Brisbane Broncos.”

Farnworth has started in both of England’s World Cup games so far, with the latest one coming at the University of Bolton Stadium.

“I’ve not been back playing over here since I was 16, so it was a pretty cool moment being in front of my family and friends again,” he added.

“A lot of people from back home came, so it was nice. It’s a shame I couldn’t get over the line or do a bit better for myself, but I’m just glad the boys got the win.

“Nothing beats English fans. They’re very loud and very passionate, so I’m loving every minute of it. We just need to get better and not get carried away after that first win.

“It’s a great honour for me to be part of this side.

“I’m a big passionate English boy, I was born and bred here. People think I’m an Aussie, but I’m definitely not.

“I’ve loved being around this group, it’s nice being with all the new boys. I’ve played against a couple in the NRL, so it’s good to be playing with them instead of against them.