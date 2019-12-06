Ex-Burnley boss accepts unusual new job, Clarets midfielder a 'perfect fit', and more

Burnley lost 4-1 to Manchester City on Tuesday night, and will look forward to a match-up with Spurs on Saturday. For now, enjoy today's Premier League rumours.

Former Burnley boss Owen Coyle has accepted a new job as the manager of Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC.

The 53-year-old has taken the unusual job after a short break from the game, having left Ross County last year. Coyle was Clarets boss between 2007 and 2010.

Meanwhile, Erik Pieters has described his on-loan Burnley colleague Danny Drinkwater as a 'perfect fit' at Turf Moor.

According to the Daily Mail, he said: "He's waited for a long time to be in the team and I'm happy for him to get his first performance in. He would have been happier if we got a result I'm sure, but at least he got his first minutes in with us. Hopefully he can continue.

"It takes time but that's normal, he didn't play for a while, but he's looking good, he's feeling well. He's a great guy, he's funny, he fits perfectly."

The rest of today's headlines:

Jadon Sancho has strongly been linked with a move to the Premier League, but reportedly has no interest in moving away from Borussia Dortmund as early as the January transfer window. (Bild)

Erling Haaland reportedly has a £17m release clause in his RB Salzburg contract, despite previously being valued at £85m. Manchester United are on high alert. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is wanted by two Championship clubs - Leeds United and Swansea City. (The Times)

Zinedine Zidane is still keen to bring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to Real Madrid. The French midfielder and World Cup winner has been out injured for the Red Devils recently. (Marca)

Manchester United could look to appoint England manager Gareth Southgate if they decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (The Sun)

Diego Simeone could leave his post as Atletico Madrid manager soon. The Argentinian has been linked to Arsenal and Everton in the past. (Daily Mirror)

Everton boss Marco Silva faces the sack after defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, and former Toffees boss David Moyes will return to Goodison Park to replace him. (Daily Mail)