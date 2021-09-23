Ex-Burnley big-money ace tipped for Europa League side snub, Leicester City could land Euro 2020 ace for £25m

Speaking after the game, Clarets boss Sean Dyche discussed new signing Maxwell Cornet, and said: “Definitely that side with the minutes into his legs, because the Premier League is a quicker tempo than that and you don’t always have as much possession as that.

“He has to adapt to that and get used to it, but some of his runs and movement was very good and he got himself five or six chances, which is pleasing, from a wide area, and he stretches the pitch as well, which we still want our wide players to do and he does that naturally.

“But it still takes time and his defensive side still needs work and you can see that there are good early signs for him and for us.”

Discussing the impact of Jay Rodriguez, who scored all four goals for his side, Dyche said: “Jay has looked sharp, particularly second half. First half his movement was good and he didn’t quite find a chance, second half he spent more time in the middle of the pitch and the box and was effective so pleased for him.

“You want that feel to the team and I was really pleased with the calmness because we go a goal down, and I think there was a foul, but then we were super-calm, as was the stadium, so fair play to the fans because we have had a tough start.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Ex-Toffees boss could land Barca job Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has been named the fresh favourite for the Barcelona job, as the pressure on Ronald Koeman continues to grow. Martinez spent three seasons in charge of Everton prior to landing the Belgium job back in 2016. (SkyBet) Photo: ANDREAS GEBERT Photo Sales

2. Brighton made big bid for Nunez Reports from Portugal suggest Brighton made an offer of over £25m for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez over the summer. He's got the new season off to a flyer, scoring four goals in as many games for the Portuguese giants. (Record) Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA Photo Sales

3. Safe standing to make return in England Standing sections look set to return to English football next year, with the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd getting the go-ahead to have fans on their feet from January 1st. Premier League and Championship clubs have less than a month to join the "early adopters" pilot scheme. (BBC Sport) Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4. Rodriguez seals move to Qatar Qatari side Al Rayyan have signed forward James Rodriguez from Everton. The ex-Real Madrid and Porto star spent just one season in the Premier League with the Toffees, scoring six goal and making four assists in 26 outings. (Club website) Photo: CLIVE BRUNSKILL Photo Sales