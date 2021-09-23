Ex-Burnley big-money ace tipped for Europa League side snub, Leicester City could land Euro 2020 ace for £25m

Speaking after the game, Clarets boss Sean Dyche discussed new signing Maxwell Cornet, and said: “Definitely that side with the minutes into his legs, because the Premier League is a quicker tempo than that and you don’t always have as much possession as that.
“He has to adapt to that and get used to it, but some of his runs and movement was very good and he got himself five or six chances, which is pleasing, from a wide area, and he stretches the pitch as well, which we still want our wide players to do and he does that naturally.
“But it still takes time and his defensive side still needs work and you can see that there are good early signs for him and for us.”
Discussing the impact of Jay Rodriguez, who scored all four goals for his side, Dyche said: “Jay has looked sharp, particularly second half. First half his movement was good and he didn’t quite find a chance, second half he spent more time in the middle of the pitch and the box and was effective so pleased for him.
“You want that feel to the team and I was really pleased with the calmness because we go a goal down, and I think there was a foul, but then we were super-calm, as was the stadium, so fair play to the fans because we have had a tough start.”
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: