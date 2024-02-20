Ex-Burnely chairman Mike Garlick takes over as owner of Spanish outfit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been announced the 60-year-old has become the club’s new owner and minority shareholder effective immediately.

Garlick is also the owner of Gibraltar-based outfit St Joseph’s, a role he’s held since 2022.

He joined the board at Turf Moor in 2006 and became chairman in 2012, playing a leading role behind the scenes with his hometown club during the successful Sean Dyche era.

The Clarets won two promotions to the Premier League during his time at the helm, while also qualifying for the Europa League.

Antequera’s current president Angel Gonzalez believes this could be the start of a “new era” for the Andalusian-based club.

"We're talking about someone who took over his hometown team, sustainably elevated them to the Premier League and secured a place in the Europa League,” he said.

“I believe we've made the right decision in having Mike as the majority owner of Antequera. A new era begins."

Garlick and former co-chairman John Banaszkiewicz initially remained on the Burnley board following ALK Capital’s takeover in 2020.

However, both were terminated as directors in June 2023.

Now, Garlick is fully focused on overseeing incremental improvement with his new Spanish club.

"I'm here to facilitate the club's evolution, not to spark a revolution,” he said, as quoted by Malaga-based newspaper SUR.

"I hope to continue the project initiated by Angel and take it to the highest level possible in the future.

"We'll take it season by season, aiming to do better each time. We won't be focusing on getting promotion after promotion."

When asked if he was optimistic about replicating Burnley's success with his new club, Garlick replied: "Why not?"

Garlick has been interested in getting involved in Spanish football for a long time, particularly in the south, near his residence in Marbella.

"In Antequera, I felt I could achieve something akin to Burnley because it's a community that lives and breathes football,” he added.