Ex-Brighton man set for SHOCK move, Burnley target looks set to stay at Celtic, Sheffield United eye ex-Manchester United star - Premier League gossip

Arsenal may wait until the summer to land their top managerial target Brendan Rodgers, but the Leicester boss regards the Gunners post as his dream job. (Star on Sunday)

Inter are preparing to make a move for Atalanta's Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, who is on loan at Parma this season. The 19-year-old has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal. (Inside Futbol)

Aston Villa are ready to sell Ivorian striker Jonathan Kodjia, 30, in January. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is expecting another transfer window of interest in Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha, 27, in January. (London Evening Standard)

Hull City owner Assem Allam has confirmed that he wont sell Newcastle United target Jarrod Bowen for 20m. (Various)

Nottingham Forest are believed to be the front runners to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle this winter. (Birmingham Live)

Sheffield United will move for former England goalkeeper Ben Foster, 36, if Watford are relegated at the end of the season. (Sun on Sunday)

Chris Hughton is emerging as a strong contender to take over from Quique Sanchez Flores as Watford manager. (Daily Mail)