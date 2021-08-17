Evie Priestley at the double as Burnley FC Women kick-off season with convincing win

Evie Priestley celebrates scoring at Sheffield

Starting brightly, the Clarets enjoyed plenty of possession, with forwards Evie Priestley and Katie Thomas coming close to opening the scoring on a number of occasions.

The Sheffield defence held strong in the first half, with the keeper making a handful of magnificent saves to deny the visitors, the most noteworthy from a strong close-range effort from Burnley’s Dominique Cooper.

Burnley came out fighting in the second half, and following two substitutions which saw Thomas and Cooper make way for Lucia Molinari and Courtney Willis, started to convert chances into goals.

Within minutes of the restart, Priestley had opened the scoring, with new signing Willis doubling the lead three minutes later.

Burnley were dominant following the goals, and managed to nullify any threats Sheffield posed.

In the 76th minute, a foul on Willis saw midfielder Nic Worthington calmly convert from the spot.

Then in the 89th minute, Priestley managed to slot in a final goal to make it four.

Burnley FC Women Manager Matt Bee said: “Overall it was a pleasing start to the new season. We were professional in how we approched the game and we controlled all the key moments effectively.

“The first half wasn’t sharp enough in big moments and we needed a more clinical, ruthless edge in the final third.

“The second half we found that and could have had more.

“I’m pleased with the start we’ve made; however we still have work to do and areas to refine.”

Next up, Burnley FC Women face Nottingham Forest Women in their new home of Accrington Stanley’s Wham stadium, on Sunday, kick-off 2 p.m.

Earlier this summer, Burnley Football Club and TikTok agreed a partnership which will see the club livestream every home match of Burnley FC Women’s 2021/22 season as part of a multi-year deal.