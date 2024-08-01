'Everything we need': Johann Berg Gudmundsson opens up on Burnley's Spanish training camp
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ‘Iceman’ and his Burnley teammates are currently being put through their paces in the heat of Girona in Spain.
With only a week-and-a-half until the Clarets begin their season away to Luton Town, the warm weather training camp presents the final chance for Scott Parker to get across his ideas.
Burnley are being housed at the Camiral golf and wellness resort this week before they play their final friendly of the summer against Cadiz on Sunday.
While the players are certainly working hard, there’s still plenty of time for downtime with golf, table tennis and even darts on the agenda.
According to Gudmundsson, it’s been a challenging but productive start to the training camp.
“It’s been really good,” the 33-year-old old Clarets+.
“We travelled to this fantastic facility, where we’ve got everything we need. Everything is on site which is a plus.
“The weather is warm, it’s really warm, so it’s difficult to train in but everything has been really good and all the boys and all the staff are enjoying themselves.”
Sunday’s fixture against Cadiz will take place at the 2,900-capacity Antonio Barbadillo Stadium in Arcos de la Frontera, which is about a 40-minute drive from the city of Cadiz.
Kick-off is at 6.30pm on Sunday, August 4.
The game will serve as Burnley’s final friendly before their 2024/25 Championship campaign gets underway with a trip to Luton Town on Monday, August 12.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.