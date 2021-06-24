Every £5m+ player to have signed for Burnley: Will Stoke City's Nathan Collins and Liverpool defender Nat Phillips be topping this list?

It had been suggested that the two clubs had agreed a fee in the region of £12m for the 20-year-old, but sources in the Potteries suggest the price will be ‘considerably in excess of the widely-reported £12m’, with a sizeable amount in add-ons which are very achievable.

Burnley’s club record is £15m, paid out for Chris Wood in 2017, and Ben Gibson the following year.

And they'll reportedly have to match that should they want to prize Liverpool centre back Nat Phillips away from Anfield.

The 24-year-old is being strongly linked with a summer move to Turf Moor.

Will the pair soon be lining up in this gallery of £5m+ Burnley signings?

1. Chris Wood - £15m Burnley's joint-record transfer was signed from Leeds United almost four years ago. The club's Player of the Year has since netted double figures in each Premier League campaign, taking his tally to 46 goals in 127 appearances in the top flight. Photo: Oli Scarff Buy photo

2. Ben Gibson - £15m Burnley matched their all-time record transfer fee to take defender Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough in August 2018. The centre back made just one Premier League appearance for the Clarets when scoring and picking up a booking in a 5-1 defeat to Everton at Turf Moor. Photo: Clive Brunskill Buy photo

3. Robbie Brady - £13m The Republic of Ireland international became Burnley's record signing when moving from Norwich City in January 2017. He made 81 appearances for the club in the Premier League, scoring four times, including his free kick against Chelsea on his home debut. Photo: Clive Brunskill Buy photo

4. Matej Vydra - £11m The Czech Republic international came to Turf Moor as the Championship's leading scorer after netting 21 times for Derby County. The striker has since made 25 starts for Burnley in the Premier League and scored six goals. Photo: Clive Rose Buy photo