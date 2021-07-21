Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley looks on as he walks off at half time during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on May 19, 2021 in Burnley, England.
Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley looks on as he walks off at half time during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on May 19, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Everton set to test Burnley's resolve, former Clarets favourite ready to make Premier League return

The Clarets made their second signing of the summer this week with the addition of experienced former Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

By Dan Black
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 1:22 pm

The 34-year-old, who moved to Turf Moor on a two-year deal from the Eagles, joined fellow newcomer Nathan Collins, who signed from Stoke City at the back end of last month.

The Wales international – capped a record 96 times for a goalkeeper – is ready to challenge England stopper Nick Pope for the number one spot.

“Everyone knows how good he is and what a nice guy he is, together with all the goalkeepers and the team," he said.

“There have been so many goalkeepers – British goalkeepers as well – down the line.

“All superb goalkeepers, so for me to come and be one of them is fantastic.

“Popey’s a great lad but it’s competition, which is healthy.

“That’s part of the goalkeeping union. There’s always competition. There’s always that one spot but we’ll be friends off the field."

Burnley open the Premier League season at home to Brighton on August 14th, with the Clarets opening their preseason schedule away at Oldham Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Premier League
