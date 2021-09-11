Everton plot 2022 swoop for Burnley player, Liverpool line up mega bid for UCL winner

The Clarets held Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in their last outing, and will be keen to press on against Rafael Benitez's side next week.

Writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on Burnley's clash against the Toffees, and tipped the hosts to pick up a comfortable 2-0 win.

Expanding on his choice, the 64-year-old once again expre ssed concerns over the Clarets' potential to have a tough season, and wrote: “Everton have made a good start under Rafa Benitez and I am expecting that to continue here.

“Burnley will make life difficult for them, of course - but the Toffees have enough quality to break them down. Benitez has got them playing some good football, and they work hard and are very competitive as well. It's a good mix.

“In contrast, I worry about Burnley a bit. You know that Sean Dyche will get the absolute maximum out of his players but it looks as if he has got his work cut out to keep them out of trouble this season.”

Meanwhile, Lawro's prediction opponent for the week, The Vaccines frontman Justin Young, went for a 1-1 and paid the Clarets a backhanded compliment, contending: “Burnley are awkward enough to get something out of this.”

The last time the two sides faced each other, Burnley beat their opponents 2-1 at Goodison Park, with Dwight McNeil's stunning first-half goal proving to be the winner.

