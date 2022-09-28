England U21s coach Lee Carsley states Burnley's Taylor Harwood-Bellis has grown into a leader
England U21s coach Lee Carsley says Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a different kind of leader.
The Burnley centre back, who is on loan from Manchester City, captained the Young Lions in their 3-1 victory over Germany U21s at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane.
Carsley states Harwood-Bellis sets a great example to the rest of the team and praised his performance in the game on Tuesday night.
He said: “I thought Taylor was good tonight. He was good in Italy as well. Like a lot of these young players, he has grown into being a leader.
Most Popular
-
1
Jay Rodriguez praises Burnley assistant Craig Bellamy for the part he has played in the striker’s prolific start to the season
-
2
Ex-Arsenal, Everton and England forward — now a team-mate of Nathan Tella at Southampton — is the inspiration for Burnley loan star
-
3
Burnley news: Clarets man attracted summer interest, ex-Cardiff City boss ready to return
“He’s getting better at that, he’s a great example in training.
Read More
“He’s a different kind of leader, in terms of he’s not a ranter and raver.
“When you think about, especially in the first half, some of the positions he took up and some of the balls he played, he’s very good in possession and we are very lucky to have him.”