England U21s coach Lee Carsley states Burnley's Taylor Harwood-Bellis has grown into a leader

The Burnley centre back, who is on loan from Manchester City, captained the Young Lions in their 3-1 victory over Germany U21s at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane.

Carsley states Harwood-Bellis sets a great example to the rest of the team and praised his performance in the game on Tuesday night.

He said: “I thought Taylor was good tonight. He was good in Italy as well. Like a lot of these young players, he has grown into being a leader.

Lee Carsley (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“He’s getting better at that, he’s a great example in training.

“He’s a different kind of leader, in terms of he’s not a ranter and raver.