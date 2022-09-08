EFL statement regarding weekend fixtures in Championship, League One and League Two following passing of Her Majesty The Queen

Reports suggest that the forthcoming programme of games will be postponed as the UK and Commonwealth enters an extended period of mourning — as detailed in a document called “Operation London Bridge” — following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But there is no official mandate from the Government to cancel sporting events at this moment in time. In a statement released this evening, the EFL said that has yet to be decided.

“Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity,” an EFL spokesperson said.

It comes as Burnley prepare to take on Norwich City at Turf Moor on Friday evening.

Rick Parry, chair of the EFL, has also released the following statement: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

File photo dated 03/07/2018 of Queen Elizabeth II attending a reception for 603 (City of Edinburgh) Squadron, Royal Auxiliary Air Force, who have been honoured with the Freedom of The City of Edinburgh, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace has announced. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022. PA Photo. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our Clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”