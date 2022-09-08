EFL makes decision on Burnley's Championship clash with Norwich City following the death of Her Majesty The Queen

The EFL confirmed that the fixture at Turf Moor would be rescheduled as a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday night.

Tranmere Rovers’ meeting with League Two newcomers Stockport County at Prenton Park has also been postponed.

A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.

