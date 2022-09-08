EFL makes decision on Burnley's Championship clash with Norwich City following the death of Her Majesty The Queen
Burnley’s game at home to Norwich City on Friday evening has been postponed.
By Dan Black
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:15 pm
The EFL confirmed that the fixture at Turf Moor would be rescheduled as a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday night.
Tranmere Rovers’ meeting with League Two newcomers Stockport County at Prenton Park has also been postponed.
A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.
Most Popular
-
1
EFL statement regarding weekend fixtures in Championship, League One and League Two following passing of Her Majesty The Queen
-
2
Vincent Kompany has the media in stitches in hilarious response to question at Burnley FC press conference
-
3
EFL makes decision on Burnley's Championship clash with Norwich City following the death of Her Majesty The Queen
-
4
Vincent Kompany has "had a blast" piecing together his project at Burnley
-
5
Charlie Taylor is excited by Burnley's potential under Vincent Kompany