EFL makes decision on Burnley's Championship clash with Norwich City following the death of Her Majesty The Queen

Burnley’s game at home to Norwich City on Friday evening has been postponed.

By Dan Black
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:15 pm

The EFL confirmed that the fixture at Turf Moor would be rescheduled as a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday night.

Tranmere Rovers’ meeting with League Two newcomers Stockport County at Prenton Park has also been postponed.

A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
