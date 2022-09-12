News you can trust since 1877
EFL make decision on Championship derby between Lancashire rivals Preston North End and Burnley

The EFL has made a decision on its forthcoming fixture schedule after the weekend programme was postponed as a mark of respect for Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

By Dan Black
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:33 am

North End’s trip to Bristol City and Burnley’s game at home to high-flying Norwich City were pulled alongside the remainder of games across the Premier League and EFL.

However, a statement from the EFL has confirmed that the fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday, September 13th, meaning the Lancashire derby between PNE and Burnley at Deepdale will go ahead.

It read: “A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”

PRESTON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 22: Joey Barton of Burnley celebrates with team mates as his deflected free kick goes in for the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on April 22, 2016 in Preston, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. and will mark the first competitive meeting between the rivals in almost six-and-a-half years.

