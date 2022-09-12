EFL make decision on Championship derby between Lancashire rivals Preston North End and Burnley

North End’s trip to Bristol City and Burnley’s game at home to high-flying Norwich City were pulled alongside the remainder of games across the Premier League and EFL.

However, a statement from the EFL has confirmed that the fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday, September 13th, meaning the Lancashire derby between PNE and Burnley at Deepdale will go ahead.

It read: “A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”

PRESTON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 22: Joey Barton of Burnley celebrates with team mates as his deflected free kick goes in for the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on April 22, 2016 in Preston, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

