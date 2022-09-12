EFL make decision on Championship derby between Lancashire rivals Preston North End and Burnley
The EFL has made a decision on its forthcoming fixture schedule after the weekend programme was postponed as a mark of respect for Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
North End’s trip to Bristol City and Burnley’s game at home to high-flying Norwich City were pulled alongside the remainder of games across the Premier League and EFL.
However, a statement from the EFL has confirmed that the fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday, September 13th, meaning the Lancashire derby between PNE and Burnley at Deepdale will go ahead.
It read: “A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”
Most Popular
-
1
Burnley news: Clarets striker departs, Norwich City man completes exit
-
2
Sheffield United, Sunderland, Burnley and Preston stars feature in Championship Team of the Season so far
-
3
Vincent Kompany has the media in stitches in hilarious response to question at Burnley FC press conference
-
4
Former Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor was not in any rush to leave Burnley
-
5
EFL statement regarding weekend fixtures in Championship, League One and League Two following passing of Her Majesty The Queen
The game will kick off at 8 p.m. and will mark the first competitive meeting between the rivals in almost six-and-a-half years.