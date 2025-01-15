EFL experts weigh in on Burnley's 'ridiculous' defensive record ahead of Sunderland showdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley are breaking new ground with their incredible defensive record according to EFL expert Don Goodman.

The Clarets head into Friday night’s promotion showdown with Sunderland having conceded just nine goals in their 26 league games this season.

By comparison, Vincent Kompany’s Burnley had already shipped 25 goals at this stage of their 2022/23 promotion-winning campaign.

It’s led to Sky Sports’ Essential EFL podcast panel to discuss Burnley’s seemingly impenetrable backline as we head into the second half of the season.

Goodman said: “I’ve been covering the Championship and playing in the Championship for as long as I can remember, for 40 years or so and I’ve never seen a defensive record like that at this stage of the season.

“It cannot be a fluke. But a bit like how modern football is nowadays, it’s not just down to the goalkeeper and the back four, you do feel defending is now a team responsibility and they are very, very disciplined and efficient with the way they are winning games. It’s largely based on that incredible defensive record.

“As I say, it’s ridiculous, I’ve never seen anything like that.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Don Goodman talks during day 1 of the Soccerex Global Convention at Manchester Central Convention Complex on September 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images for Soccerex)

The record for the most points accumulated in one Championship season still belongs to Reading, who amassed 106 points during the 2005/06 campaign. But even they had conceded 12 goals after 26 games and went on to finish the season with 32 goals against them.

Aitor Karanka’s Middlesbrough had shipped 13 goals at this stage in 2015/16, while Neil Warnock’s QPR had conceded 17 times in 2010/11.

Sky Sports commentator Gary Weaver added: “I did the game at Ewood recently and Blackburn didn’t really lay a glove on them defensively.

“CJ Egan-Riley, if you see his passes from the back he’s pinging them out and Maxime Esteve, we saw him in the Premier League last season and I know the Montpellier president was absolutely ruined to lose him, he couldn’t believe they had lost him. He’s a class act.

“Burnley aren’t a defensive team but it’s a good job they aren’t conceding many because creating chances [has been something of a problem], although they have upped their game a bit in the last month or so.

“Scott Parker has put a lot of emphasis on that and he’s even tweaked the midfield from playing 4-3-3 to having an out-and-out number 10 in Josh Brownhill to try and break teams down, particularly at home.

“But defensively they clearly haven’t got a problem at all - nine goals in 26 games is unbelievable. It’s one of the meanest defences around in Europe.”