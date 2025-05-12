EFL expert compares Burnley's survival chances under Scott Parker to Vincent Kompany

Burnley have a better chance of staying up in the Premier League under Scott Parker than they did under Vincent Kompany.

That’s the view of EFL expert Don Goodman, who believes Burnley’s rock-solid defence gives them a better platform for success in the top flight.

Goodman has, however, warned the Clarets they must strengthen this summer if they’re to stand any chance.

"Yes, it's fair to say they'll have a better chance of survival this time around,” he told BoyleSports.

“Vincent Kompany was never going to waver from a possession-based style of football, whereas Scott Parker's success and two previous promotions have been based on having a solid defence.

"Basically, they'll need to have those solid foundations. They'll find it tremendously harder to keep clean sheets and prevent goals going in, but I think they'll be a lot less exposed than they were under Vincent Kompany. That in itself gives them a better chance, in my opinion.

"But, like Leeds United and whoever goes up through the play-offs, they'll need to significantly strengthen the group that is currently in place to tackle the Premier League head on."

The Clarets will be hoping to fare better in the top flight under Scott Parker than they did under Vincent Kompany last time out. Picture: National World

Despite storming to the Championship title under Kompany with 101 points during the 2022/23 campaign, the Clarets endured a miserable season in the Premier League, finishing on a measly 24 points.

Burnley were able to finish on three digits for a second successive campaign in the Championship under Parker, keeping a record-equalling 30 clean sheets from their 46 league games and conceding just 16 goals.

