EFL expert: Burnley yet to strike right 'balance' despite supreme defensive success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s remarkable defensive record continues to earn plaudits, but one EFL expert believes Scott Parker has yet to strike the right balance.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets kept their 20th clean sheet of the season on Monday night following their goalless draw against leaders Leeds United.

With seven straight shutouts, Parker’s men have still only conceded nine goals from their 29 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the pitch, however, Burnley continue to find it tough going, scoring just 36 times.

Analysing Burnley’s current position, Sky Sports’ Don Goodman said: "Given how remarkable the defensive record is, you have to pay homage to it really.

"In the Championship I’ve never seen the like ever. Teams are really, really struggling to break them down.

"When you consider Leeds have scored the most of any side in the Championship, and by quite a distance, even they struggled. That’s why your editors struggled to put that highlights package together because there wasn’t a lot going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Leeds United FC at Turf Moor on January 27, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"But Scott Parker’s two previous promotions with Bournemouth and Fulham were built on a solid defensive foundation. The difference this time, of course, is that he hasn’t got a Dominic Solanke or an Aleksandar Mitrovic up front.

"Because of that, they’re having to try and share the goalscoring exploits around and they just haven’t quite got that balance right, because they do appear to be struggling in terms of chance creation.

"In terms of their defensive record, it’s a collective effort, it’s not just the goalkeeper – who has been magnificent – the two central defenders and the back four, it’s also the work ethic of the forwards, against Leeds it shone.”