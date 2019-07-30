Dyche to juggle goalkeeping options again against Nice

Tom Heaton and Joe Hart
Tom Heaton and Joe Hart
Share this article

Sean Dyche will again rotate his goalkeeping options against Ligue 1 Nice at Turf Moor tonight.

So far in pre-season, skipper Tom Heaton has played 135 minutes, Nick Pope 180 and Joe Hart 225 minutes.

All three England internationals have featured for a full match within that, and with two more friendlies before the season begins a week on Saturday - including Saturday’s visit of Serie A side Parma - Dyche will continue to juggle the pack.

And he knows he faces a tough call at the end of that, as to who gets the gloves to face Southampton.

After Heaton played the full game at Wigan on Saturday - with Pope sitting out a second game due to a tight groin - Dyche said: “We will balance it out with the keepers.

“Joe got 90 the other night so we will find that balance.”

Asked whether he knew who his number one is, he smiled: “I might do!

“I thought Joe was excellent the other night (at Fleetwood), I really do, and I thought the crowd responded to it.

“He is a top keeper, as is Tom and Popey.

“It is a great challenge to have, but it is a challenge. Only one can play.”