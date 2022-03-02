Dyche to check on captain Mee ahead of Chelsea clash

Mee, who brought up 350 league appearances for the club at Crystal Palace on Saturday, was forcedf off just before half-time in Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at home to Leicester City.Nathan Collins again showed he is a more than able deputy, but, regardless, Mee remains a pivotal player for the side, and, asked about the seriousness of the knee injury, picked up making a typical challenge to stop Patson Daka going clear, Dyche said: “It’s on the outside of his knee, a bang on it.“Hopefully a bang more than a twist, we’ll find out when it settles.”Dyche made three changes to the side that drew at Palace, one enforced, with Erik Pieters also suffering aknee problem at Selhurst Park.Charlie Taylor came in at left back, having sat out seven games with a foot injury, while Ashley Westwood and Maxwel Cornet started ahead of the unfortunate Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez.Dyche explained the changes: “Chas has done well because he’s hardly played, he’s been training for a bit.“He stuck at it well, we just thought a bit of freshness in there.“Corky has done ever so well, we asked a lot of him, and we wondered if Maxwel could give us a bit of a spark – a quiet one for him, but Jay has been terrific for us, working so hard.“We didn’t really get to grips with it as a whole team.”But Dyche remains upbeat after a first defeat in four games: “The situation’s certainly not been getting away from us, I don’t know if you’vce seen the last seven games, but it’s been coming back towards us.“That’s an important factor that we are getting back to where we want to be.”It goes without saying that Chelsea represent a tough challenge, but Burnley have already drawn 1-1 at Stamford Bridge this season, and Dyche added: “We’ll approach it with the same mentality, performance is everything to us and we need to be better than we were on Tuesday night.“We have to take the game on and we know the fans will be right behind us.”