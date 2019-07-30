Dyche delighted with his six-shooters after thumping win over Nice

Sean Dyche was delighted with his players after an impressive 6-1 win over Ligue 1 Nice at Turf Moor.

Chris Wood hit a hat-trick, with further goals from Jeff Hendrick, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and substitute Jay Rodriguez, as Patrick Vieira’s side were well and truly put to the sword.

But while the scoreline was eye-catching, it is his side’s habits which Dyche is most happy with, 10 days before the start of the season.

Dyche said: “Apart from the obvious thing, the scoreline, the performance was very good.

“The biggest thing, from a planning point of view, is we came away from the players the last couple of days, I mentioned how we’ve pushed the players right to every game so far, even the morning of a game. This was the first one we’ve prepared for as we would a game, yesterday a lighter session, this morning a light session, just walking through some tactical things and set pieces, to see where the fitness was at.

“And I think it’s quite clear, the fitness is very, very strong, the energy of the side and the quality of the performance, if you get those two right, they are often mixed, when people are super fit, they often have clarity in their performance.

“I thought that was on show from everyone, including the changes. There was a real balance to the whole squad, they all look like they know what we’re about and what they need to do.”

Burnley led 4-0 at the break, but didn’t let up in the second half, as the tempo was upped, and he added: “I was really pleased, a half is good, but in the Premier League a half isn’t good enough so we had to go out and perform again, and I was really pleased with the second half.

“We changed the shape a little bit because Jay Rod gives us that flexibility and we know Barnesy can do it as well, so I was pleased with that as well, we still looked effective.

“But the main thing is, people getting fitter and sharper, and laying down that they want to play.

“There were some big performances on Saturday at Wigan, and there was tonight, some really good performances.”

Wood now has nine goals in pre-season, but he wasn’t the only player to catch Dyche’s eye: “He’s been really good, Barnesy was really good as well, he offers so much flexibility, Jay Rod is looking sharp.

“Jeff Hendrick was terrific, he’s been a bit quiet this pre-season but I thought he was excellent.

“Longy did well but got a tight groin so he came off as a precaution, Popey was a precaution with his groin, Robbie (Brady), nothing major, just having to be careful, Charlie (Taylor) just adapting him back to playing.

“Ben Mee looked himself, really pleased with the feel of pre-season, the energy in training, performances in the games, and the intensity to their thoughts of what we need to do.

“Hopefully that’s a big learning curve from last season.

“But we want that mixed play, when players are confident we know we can play as well, last season was a grind, we had to fight - and I don’t want to undermine those qualities because they are massive - but we also showed tonight we can play as well.”