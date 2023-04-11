"Don't get me started" — Vincent Kompany on injuries to Josh Brownhill and Anass Zaroury

The 37-year-old had been highly critical and questionable of its purpose following the goal-less draw against Lancashire rivals Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last month.

The Manchester City legend lost vice-skipper Josh Brownhill after just 25 minutes at the seaside when the midfielder went out of bounds and landed awkwardly on the carpeted pitch-side area as he attempted to keep the ball in play.

The ex-Bristol City man rolled his ankle and was replaced by Scott Twine as the Championship leaders failed to breach the Tangerines’ stubborn resistance.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill hobbles out of the game The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Sheffield United - Monday 10th April 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Brownhill would miss the subsequent three games, including the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, before returning for the stalemate against Sunderland.

The 27-year-old, who has now made 110 league starts for the club, could now face another spell on the sidelines after suffering a repeat of that injury in the 2-0 win over second place Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

Again, Brownhill hobbled away following another innocuous incident, before falling to the deck, receiving treatment and being replaced by Samuel Bastien.

And he could be seen leaving the field with his ankle heavily strapped up. Kompany fumed: "Don't get me started on astro turf again! It's not a quick fix. That's the problem.”

Morocco international Anass Zaroury was also absent from the matchday squad named for the visit of the Blades as he needed a little bit more time to allow his bumps and bruises to settle from Burnley’s Good Friday battle at the Riverside.

The former Charleroi ace was on the receiving end of numerous robust challenges from Middlesbrough and, having been kicked from pillar to post, he was withdrawn with a grimace and replaced by Vitinho.

Kompany confirmed that his afflictions were nothing to fear and the 22-year-old could be back in contention for the trip to Reading at the weekend.