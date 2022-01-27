Dinamo Zagreb fans plead for Burnley target Mislav Orsic to stay

Mislav Orsic

Burnley have been discussing a fee for the 29-year-old, with the player - a Croatia international - happy with the terms on offer at Turf Moor, and also unconcerned by the prospect of relegation.

The sticking point appears to have been Dinamo wanting the fee, believed to be £7m, in full immediately, rather than in instalments.

The move was expected to go through this weekend, but last night, a banner appeared outside what is thought to be Orsic's home saying ‘Orsa ostani’ - ‘Stay Orsa (his nickname) and quoting the track 'Noć je prekrasna’ by Daleka Obala, which basically means 'don’t go away from us; the darkness is all around'.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And tonight, journalist Ižak Ante Sučić of germanijak.hr (@IASucic) has tweeted a photograph of Dinamo Zagreb fans, the 'Bad Blue Boys' in the streets of Zagreb with banners and flares, again begging Orsic to stay.

There was a suggestion that the deal could be delayed by Dinamo requesting he play on Sunday in their top of the table clash with Rijeka, but I understand that doesn’t seem likely.