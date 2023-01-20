Defender Jordan Beyer speaks out about his love triangle with Borussia Monchengladbach and Burnley

The 22-year-old centre back was Vincent Kompany's penultimate signing of the summer following the Manchester City legend's appointment at Turf Moor.

Beyer, a Germany Under 21 international, has enjoyed playing a part in the Clarets' surge to the top of the Championship, having contributed to eight clean sheets in his 15 appearances.

But after confessing his affection for both Burnley and parent club, Borussia Monchengladbach, the on loan ace doesn't know how this particular love triangle will play out.

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) fights for the ball with Burnley's German defender Jordan Beyer during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Manchester United and Burnley, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, on December 21, 2022.

When asked about his plans beyond this season, the number 36, whose contract at Borussia-Park runs until June 2026, said: "That is a hard question because whatever I say someone will refer to [misconstrue] it! But I don't know. I can just say I am really happy here, I love being here and working with the team and the staff.

"It is not only my decision what happens in the summer. I also have to say I have played for my club in Germany for a long time, since the youth, so I love that club too. But I really, really like it here too so I can't say where it goes."

Whatever the destination, Beyer is determined to help his new team-mates at Turf Moor re-reach the "Promised Land" of the Premier League.

The league leaders head into Friday night's game against West Brom, live on Sky Sports, five points clear of Sheffield United, who welcome Hull City to Bramall Lane at the same time.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Jordan Beyer of Burnley is challenged by Liam Delap of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Stoke City at Turf Moor on October 05, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Burnley are also 16 points clear of third place Watford. "That is the dream of all of us, to go back up automatically," he said.

"We are in a good spot right now but there are still 19 games to go. If we keep doing what we are doing I am pretty confident.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with huge clubs. It was great to play at Old Trafford and against Bournemouth because it's another level to the Championship."

He added: "The top teams in the Championship are close to that level and playing against those players at Old Trafford was another step. We did well against them so we can compete in this league.