With Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Manuel Benson, Jay Rodriguez, Jordan Beyer and Darko Churlinov already unavailable for selection, the Burnley boss had feared that his leading scorer could be joining them.

The 23-year-old wasn't risked from the start against Millwall in midweek having taken a knock during the 1-0 victory at Kenilworth Road just days prior.

He was, however, named on the bench in Bermondsey and made a late cameo in the stalemate at The Den after replacing Vitinho with minutes remaining.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Nathan Tella of Burnley is challenged by Wesley Hoedt of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on February 14, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Thankfully the prognosis wasn't as severe as was first anticipated for Tella, who has netted 12 times in the Championship in 23 starts.

“It was a bit of a scare for us, but in the end he’s there," Kompany said. "I think before the Millwall game, the assessment was the risks were too great for him to start but we’re just happy that he’s back and he’ll be fully available for the next game.

“It was a part of the calendar that we had already earmarked for a long time. We knew this is going to be a period where we have to get through it.

“Build up the amount of points you can before you get through that period and then get the points when you’re in that period and I think it’s gone to plan.

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) fights for the ball with Burnley's German defender Jordan Beyer during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Manchester United and Burnley, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, on December 21, 2022.

"It’s done now so four out of six, we felt that the performance against Millwall was good as well so that’s always a bonus. We look forward to the next run of games."

Injuries and illnesses are beginning to clear up, which is a welcome sign as the Clarets look to embark on the final stretch of the campaign.

Harwood-Bellis could return from a foot injury by the international break next month, Benson is getting closer to full fitness, Rodriguez remains on the road to recovery, Churlinov is on the mend after being unwell, but Beyer is back in contention after missing the last two-and-a-half games.

Kompany said: “I’ve got to be honest, I would like to have them back now, it’s been long enough! It’s still been a tough period for the squad in general, just with the amount of games and it’s every three games.