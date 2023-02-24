Defender Jordan Beyer is back for Burnley while boss Vincent Kompany admits that Southampton star Nathan Tella had given him a scare!
Vincent Kompany admitted that Southampton loan ace Nathan Tella had given him a bit of scare when hobbling off against Luton Town.
With Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Manuel Benson, Jay Rodriguez, Jordan Beyer and Darko Churlinov already unavailable for selection, the Burnley boss had feared that his leading scorer could be joining them.
The 23-year-old wasn't risked from the start against Millwall in midweek having taken a knock during the 1-0 victory at Kenilworth Road just days prior.
He was, however, named on the bench in Bermondsey and made a late cameo in the stalemate at The Den after replacing Vitinho with minutes remaining.
Thankfully the prognosis wasn't as severe as was first anticipated for Tella, who has netted 12 times in the Championship in 23 starts.
“It was a bit of a scare for us, but in the end he’s there," Kompany said. "I think before the Millwall game, the assessment was the risks were too great for him to start but we’re just happy that he’s back and he’ll be fully available for the next game.
“It was a part of the calendar that we had already earmarked for a long time. We knew this is going to be a period where we have to get through it.
“Build up the amount of points you can before you get through that period and then get the points when you’re in that period and I think it’s gone to plan.
"It’s done now so four out of six, we felt that the performance against Millwall was good as well so that’s always a bonus. We look forward to the next run of games."
Injuries and illnesses are beginning to clear up, which is a welcome sign as the Clarets look to embark on the final stretch of the campaign.
Harwood-Bellis could return from a foot injury by the international break next month, Benson is getting closer to full fitness, Rodriguez remains on the road to recovery, Churlinov is on the mend after being unwell, but Beyer is back in contention after missing the last two-and-a-half games.
Kompany said: “I’ve got to be honest, I would like to have them back now, it’s been long enough! It’s still been a tough period for the squad in general, just with the amount of games and it’s every three games.
“I’d rather leave them out of a game every now and then because they can get rested, rather than to not have them due to injury, so I would like them back.”