Decision to be made on Nahki Wells’ future, admits Burnley boss Sean Dyche; Ben Gibson latest

Sean Dyche admits Burnley will face a decision on Nahki Wells’ future before the transfer window closes next Friday.

And it remains to be seen whether Ben Gibson remains at the club beyond the deadline.

Nahki Wells

Wells has 14 goals in 28 games on loan for QPR this season, having spent last term in West London as well.

And his form has attracted interest from a number of clubs, with Bristol City, Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest believed to be keen on the Bermuda international, who joined Burnley in a £5m move from Huddersfield Town in 2017.

There have been suggestions he could be recalled, to start something of an auction, but, as for now, he remains with QPR, and Dyche said: “Nahki is doing very well, we have the ability to get him back here, I have spoken to Mark Warburton and let him know the different options.

"There is, over the last few days, a lot of interest in him and rightly so as he is scoring goals in the Championship.

"He knows he is well thought of here but he wanted football and needed football and that is working well for him so we will make a decision on that.”

Wells has yet to start a game for the Clarets, and Dyche added: "He wanted to play football and we wanted him playing football because we didn't think he would get as much here but equally that doesn't mean we don't think he is a good player.

"He is showing that by playing there and scoring goals and Mark Warburton knows the picture and I have spoken to him. He knows there is interest in Nahki but equally he knows he is doing well there as do we.

"We will make a decision as it unrolls next week."

Gibson is also the subject of speculation, with clubs home and abroad linked with the centre back.

He isn’t expected to play against Norwich City in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round tomorrow, and Dyche noted: “There has been all sorts of interest in varying situations here.

"Those two names (Gibson and Wells) are part of the club and the group and it is the level of interest that is key.

"There are all kinds of rumours out there and the only level of interest that is key is when I know, that is when you know it is real and at the minute we will keep at that."

Gibson has had a groin problem, and Dyche admitted, of his chances of facing Norwich: "He has not had enough training because he has been up and down with a niggly groin so it is unlikely he will feature."

Phil Bardsley and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are also “touch and go”.