Deal sheet rules: If Burnley need extra time to clinch Drinkwater signing

Burnley are still to confirm a deal for Danny Drinkwater - but they could have some extra time in which to seal the deal.

While the transfer window shut at 5 p.m. this afternoon, Burnley could have an extra two hours if required in which to finalise the details of the transfer.

With the clock ticking and plenty of paperwork still to be completed, fans may be worrying that a deal looks unlikely.

But, clubs can be given until 7 p.m. to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 3 p,.m. on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 5 p.m..

Once received and approved, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 7 p.m. deadline.