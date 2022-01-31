DEADLINE DAY BLOG: Burnley sign Netherlands international Wout Weghorst!

The 29-year-old will make a £12m move from German side VfL Wolfsburg after scoring 58 goals in 106 starts in the Bundesliga.

Weghorst, who also netted 51 times in the Dutch Eredivisie in spells with Heracles and AZ Alkmaar, had been expected to undergo his medical on Sunday.

The striker, however, might not be the only new face through the doors at Turf Moor on what could turn out to be an action-packed deadline day.

Luca Waldschmift and Wout Weghorst of VfL Wolfsburg are challenged by Niklas Stark and Alexander Schwolow of Hertha BSC during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Hertha BSC at Volkswagen Arena on January 15, 2022 in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Chairman Alan Pace's pursuit of Croatian winger Mislav Orsic seemingly collapsed over the weekend as the Dinamo Zagreb favourite had a last-minute change of heart over a switch to the Premier League.

The three-time Prva HNL winner, who was inducted into the UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season last term, agreed to stay put and fight for the title, before scoring in his side's 2-0 victory at home to fellow contenders Rijeka.

But attentions may have turned to Orsik's compatriot Kristijan Lovric of HNK Gorica, who has scored 46 times in 55 games in the Croatian League.

Free-scoring Lovric, capped once for his country, had been linked with a move to Celtic in the SPL last year.

Meanwhile, Burnley remain in the hunt for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan while reports of an approach for Liverpool striker Divock Origi continue to surface.