DEADLINE DAY BLOG: Burnley sign Netherlands international Wout Weghorst!
Netherlands international Wout Weghorst is due to be unveiled as the Clarets' first signing of the January transfer window.
The 29-year-old will make a £12m move from German side VfL Wolfsburg after scoring 58 goals in 106 starts in the Bundesliga.
Weghorst, who also netted 51 times in the Dutch Eredivisie in spells with Heracles and AZ Alkmaar, had been expected to undergo his medical on Sunday.
The striker, however, might not be the only new face through the doors at Turf Moor on what could turn out to be an action-packed deadline day.
Chairman Alan Pace's pursuit of Croatian winger Mislav Orsic seemingly collapsed over the weekend as the Dinamo Zagreb favourite had a last-minute change of heart over a switch to the Premier League.
The three-time Prva HNL winner, who was inducted into the UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season last term, agreed to stay put and fight for the title, before scoring in his side's 2-0 victory at home to fellow contenders Rijeka.
But attentions may have turned to Orsik's compatriot Kristijan Lovric of HNK Gorica, who has scored 46 times in 55 games in the Croatian League.
Free-scoring Lovric, capped once for his country, had been linked with a move to Celtic in the SPL last year.
Meanwhile, Burnley remain in the hunt for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan while reports of an approach for Liverpool striker Divock Origi continue to surface.
Follow everything as it unfolds right here.
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 11:24
DONE DEAL: Wout Weghorst is Burnley's new number nine
Burnley have a new number nine - Netherlands international Wout Weghorst.
VfL Wolfsburg get their man
Danish forward Jonas Wind signs.
How’s your Italian?
“The bianconeri are therefore trying to define the agreement to sell Ramsey in Scotland. But the Burnley track also resists, always interested in the midfielder.”
Burnley are set for a busy deadline day, as the club look to get some big deals over the line in their last opportunity before the end of the season.
At Burnley, we go into transfer deadline day with a lot of plates spinning.
Is this one still on the cards?
Aaron Ramsey rumoured to be close to joining international team-mates Wayne Hennessey and Connor Roberts at Turf Moor.