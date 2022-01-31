DEADLINE DAY BLOG: Burnley set to finalise deal for VfL Wolfsburg's Dutch striker Wout Weghorst
Netherlands international Wout Weghorst is due to be unveiled as the Clarets' first signing of the January transfer window.
The 29-year-old will make a £12m move from German side VfL Wolfsburg after scoring 58 goals in 106 starts in the Bundesliga.
Weghorst, who also netted 51 times in the Dutch Eredivisie in spells with Heracles and AZ Alkmaar, had been expected to undergo his medical on Sunday.
The striker, however, might not be the only new face through the doors at Turf Moor on what could turn out to be an action-packed deadline day.
Chairman Alan Pace's pursuit of Croatian winger Mislav Orsic seemingly collapsed over the weekend as the Dinamo Zagreb favourite had a last-minute change of heart over a switch to the Premier League.
The three-time Prva HNL winner, who was inducted into the UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season last term, agreed to stay put and fight for the title, before scoring in his side's 2-0 victory at home to fellow contenders Rijeka.
But attentions may have turned to Orsik's compatriot Kristijan Lovric of HNK Gorica, who has scored 46 times in 55 games in the Croatian League.
Free-scoring Lovric, capped once for his country, had been linked with a move to Celtic in the SPL last year.
Meanwhile, Burnley remain in the hunt for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan while reports of an approach for Liverpool striker Divock Origi continue to surface.
Follow everything as it unfolds right here.
Last updated: Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 23:32
Is this one still on the cards?
Aaron Ramsey rumoured to be close to joining international team-mates Wayne Hennessey and Connor Roberts at Turf Moor.
Could the former Arsenal man be having second thoughts?
Time is running out for the Welshman to get a move back to the Premier League!
Reports circulating this evening have suggested that Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has knocked back an approach from Burnley.
Mislav Orsik scores for Dinamo Zagreb
The Burnley target netted the second goal in a 2-0 win over fellow title challengers Rijeka.
Will Burnley chairman Alan Pace get further deals over the line?
Attentions may have turned to Croatian winger Kristijan Lovric.
It had looked so promising
But Dinamo Zagreb’s Mislav Orsic had a change of heart!
Burnley's pursuit of Dinamo Zagbreb forward Mislav Orsic has come to a shuddering halt.
It’s happening...
Wout Weghorst set to become a Burnley player.
The stats don’t lie!
Netherlands international Wout Weghorst has been rubbing shoulders with Bundesliga aces Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.
How do Burnley target Wout Weghorst's statistics stack up against Newcastle United's Chris Wood, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland?
Bayern Munich's Ballon d'Or Striker of the Year recipient Robert Lewandowski is the only player to have scored more Bundesliga goals than Burnley target Wout Weghorst since the 2018-19 campaign.
Dutchman set to become first signing of the winter window
Medical complete and personal terms agreed...
What will Wout Weghorst bring to Burnley?
The VfL Wolfsburg frontman has scored 58 goals in the Bundesliga
Burnley are closing in on a deal for Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst.