David Beckham set for SHOCK Burnley swoop whilst Brighton linked with 22-goal striker The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a whole host of Premier League clubs eyeing deals. 1. A whopping fee! Chelsea will beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of England winger Jadon Sancho. He will cost 120m (Sun) 2. Will he cross the London divide? Jose Mourinho also want to bring in French defender Issa Diop, 22, who is valued at 50m by West Ham United. (Sky Sports) 3. Tottenham target Gerson Tottenham Hotspur have held talks to sign Flamengo midfielder Gerson and want to sign the 22-year-old Brazilian before the January transfer window opens. (90min) 4. A potentially massive deal Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club are willing to work with agent Mino Raiola to land 19-year-old striker Erling Haaland. (Sunday Mirror)