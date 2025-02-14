Date and kick-off time confirmed for Burnley's FA Cup tie against Preston North End and rearranged Cardiff City game
The Clarets will make the short trip to Deepdale for the second time in three weeks on Saturday, March 1, with the fixture kicking off at the earlier time of 12.15pm.
The tie will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.
It also means Burnley’s scheduled league game against Cardiff City has been moved to the following Tuesday (March 4), which will kick off at 7.45pm as usual.
The Clarets have confirmed that tickets purchased for the originally scheduled game with the Bluebirds will still be valid for the rearranged match.
Ticket details for the trip to Deepdale will be announced in due course.
Burnley’s FA Cup tie against their Lancashire rivals will see technology in use, with the FA confirming that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be utilised across all fifth round ties.
This will include in-stadium VAR announcements, where match officials will announce their final decision in relation to reviewed incidents to provide “improved clarity and understanding” for spectators and viewers.
However, while semi-automated offside technology will be used in seven of eight of the fifth round fixtures, it won’t be available at Deepdale. It will only be used at the ties taking place at Premier League stadiums, which is the first time it will be utilised in competitive English matches.
Should it prove successful in the FA Cup, the new technology will be implemented in the Premier League later this season.