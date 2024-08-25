Dara O'Shea becomes 16th departure of Burnley's transfer window after completing Ipswich Town switch
The 26-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract at Portman Road, becomes the 16th departure of Burnley’s increasingly hectic transfer window.
He reunites with former Clarets teammate Arijanet Muric, who made the move to Suffolk earlier in the window.
O’Shea missed Burnley’s 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on Saturday, with Parker confirming afterwards the centre-back was moving on. Prior to that, he had started against both Luton Town and Cardiff City, scoring during the 4-1 win at Kenilworth Road.
The Burnley boss, however, was unable to reveal his destination, but it’s since been confirmed as Ipswich.
Explaining his move, O’Shea said: “It was really hard not to pay attention to everything the team was able to achieve last season and to have the chance to join a club with such ambition and momentum was really attractive.
“The manager [Kieran McKenna] was a huge part of why I wanted to come here and I’ve really admired what he and the team have done over the last couple of seasons.
“I want to play in the Premier League and test myself against the best players in the world, which is something I want to do for as long as possible and I can't think of a better place to do that.”
Of the 16 players to leave Turf Moor this summer, 12 have departed permanently, with seemingly more to come in the final week of the transfer window.
Both Manuel Benson and Wout Weghorst were also left out at the Stadium of Light, with Parker appearing to suggest their absences were also transfer-related.
The Clarets have until 11pm on Friday night to complete their business ahead of the derby against Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor the following day.
Despite getting off to a strong start to the season with two straight wins, Burnley showed a worrying lack of squad depth for their first defeat on Saturday, naming two goalkeepers on the bench and three youngsters.
Centre-back Luke McNally, meanwhile, was thrown up front during the final stages as Parker’s men chased a late equaliser.
It was only a few weeks ago, on the eve of the new season, that Burnley handed out 38 shirt numbers for the 2024/25 campaign.
