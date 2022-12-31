Dan Black's match verdict as Burnley prove they can do it on a cold (but not-so wet and windy) night in Stoke!

That was Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen's assessment four months ago after Burnley — who had won just one of their opening five Championship games following Vincent Kompany's appointment — had been triumphant at Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup.

After the razzle-dazzle of victories over Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, in which the league leaders netted three in each, their slender success over Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium could definitely be categorised as one of their 'grittier' glories.

And the goal that decided the contest — scored by summer signing Cullen on the hour — typified the complexion and pattern of play that had preceded and, indeed, succeeded it.

Harrison Clarke won't be looking forward to seeing the replay when Alex Neil's men reconvene at their Clayton Wood training base in preparation for Preston North End's arrival in the New Year.

The 21-year-old defender, on loan from Premier League leaders Arsenal, made a calamitous error when slamming his clearance against goalkeeper Jack Bonham, leaving Cullen to open his account for the club after Jay Rodriguez had kept the ball alive.

It was scrappy and untidy, just as the game had been, but the finish that settled Burnley's ninth win in 10 games, and their fifth on the bounce, was symbolic of the heart and desire that has been evident since Kompany's appointment.

After all, as well-knitted as the Bayeux Tapestry of Burnley's season has been to date, it's not always going to be sunshine and rainbows, as Kompany alluded to in his post match press conference.

"I could've shown you what I had planned for this game and some of it really didn't come out today but, if that's the case, and it happens, then I can really appreciate these wins," he accepted.

"I've been a part of a few of them as a player and I'm sure the whole team will go home knowing how important this win was. I prefer the way we won against Birmingham but, alternatively, it gives you something different."

The home side's approach was, to all intents and purposes, by design. Neil had been intent on stifling Burnley's rhythm and time on the ball, implementing a 4-3-3 formation that could really get at the table-toppers.

The objective was to press high and hard, making it uncomfortable for the visitors, while affording his rearguard to get out and smother the play, which John Eustace's Blues had failed to do beforehand.

The Scot, essentially, didn't want his side to sit deep, invite the pressure, and be sitting ducks, waiting for the inevitable to happen. He didn't want the Potters to be the victims of another three-goal splurge.

He said: "4-3-3 has been a formation, over the 500 games that I've coached, that I've used the majority of the time.

"The main reason I changed it today is because those two wide players stay on the last line, they play high and run in behind, and the striker will sink, which means you've got three centre-halves doing nothing.

"I tried to make sure that I had one centre-back doing nothing and the rest could get after the ball. If you can't do that against them you can't apply pressure. I watched Birmingham do it against them and they conceded after 48 seconds of the game. I thought we got it spot on."

The blueprint worked, to an extent. His side weren't quite as responsive to the second balls, as illustrated by the winning goal, and they were unable to take their chances when they presented themselves.

A combination of miscommunication and questionable distribution handed Tyrese Campbell a couple of openings early on, which the 23-year-old forward failed to capitalise on.

He had the ball in the net later on, tapping home from close range after Arijanet Muric had kept out Clarke's header at full stretch, but referee Keith Stroud had already pulled play back for an infringement.

The away side's Kosovan stopper then made a fabulous save to deny Morgan Fox from close range after Taylor Harwood-Bellis had blocked Clarke's attempt on the line.

But that was about it for the Potters, who had done well to limit the Clarets to two shots on target. Neil continued: "I'm disappointed to lose because I think when you're playing against, what has been the best team in the league so far, and you limit them to a free kick from about 40 yards and a skirmish where we don't clear our lines properly, to lose in that manner is really frustrating.

"I thought we did a lot of things well, particularly out of possession. I thought our shape was excellent, I thought the lads worked really hard, and I thought the breaks that came along were in our favour.

"I thought it was a really tight, cagey match. I think, by design, we made it that way, because I think they're a really good team and they're really creative and I thought we deserved to get something from the game.

"People need to understand how difficult it is to get the ball back off Burnley. When you go fishing to get the ball back off them they can hurt you, badly. You need to be disciplined, you need to be organised and you need to make sure you can press them and counter against them.

"I thought we were brave, we went toe-to-toe with the best team in the league and I thought we did well."

These types of tests will only strengthen Burnley, who stretched their lead over third place Blackburn Rovers to 14 points. The 'x' and 'y' axis on the graph of Kompany's reign so far continue to chart the evolution.

The Clarets collected 13 points, made up of three wins and a +6 goal difference, in their first eight games of term. The second eight fixtures brought 16 points, with four wins and a +8 goal difference, while the last eight, leading up to game 24 against Birmingham, has seen them pocket 21 points, with seven victories and a +11 goal difference providing the make-up of that sequence.

And at the scene of the club's first ever Premier League fixture, way back in 2009, against the side they beat by the same scoreline five years ago to climb to fourth in the top flight, they kept a fourth clean sheet in five games.

The calendar year started in desolation — with a sinking defeat at the hands of Leeds United at Elland Road — but it’s ended with hope, celebration and plenty of promise.